1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Janice C. (Babbitt) Norftill, age 75, of Norton, formerly of North Attleboro and Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.







Born in Attleboro, MA on February 10, 1944, she was a loving daughter of the late Arthur H., Sr. and Lucy (Nixon) Babbitt.







Janice grew up and was educated in North Attleboro. She will always be remembered as a hard worker for many years in the optical field, her last place of employment as an optician at BJ's Wholesale Club in Bellingham.







A resident of Norton for the past twenty-seven years, she had previously resided in Mansfield and North Attleboro. Janice loved spending time with her adoring family and especially relaxing at Nauset Beach on Cape Cod.







Janice appreciated Native American Culture, fun time spent on the computer and keeping up on modern technology.







She is survived by her devoted sons: Christian A. Norftill and Marc W. Norftill both of Norton. She was the cherished grandmother of Jaslynn M. Lawrence of Maine. She was the dear sister of Roger Babbitt of North Carolina, Nancy Babbitt of Attleboro, Jane Tetreault of California, Beverly Norftill and her husband Ronald of Plainville, Barbara Machado and her husband Arthur of Attleboro and the late Arthur Babbitt, Jr., Milton Babbitt, Evelyn Gerrish, Albert Babbitt, Joan Armitage, Raymond Babbitt, Russell Babbitt and Judy Peavey. She was the former wife of Frank W. Norftill, Jr. of Bristol, RI and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.







At Janice's request all services will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.







The kindest way to honor Janice's memory would be by doing a kind deed for someone else.







Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







