Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Janice Ellen (Bears) Paul

1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Janice Ellen (Bears) Paul, 83, of Plainville, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI.



Born on May 25, 1936 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Earl T. Bears and the late Barbara Bears.



A graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1954, and graduated from Hubbard Business College. Janice worked for more than twenty years as an Administrative Assistant in the Audit Department for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts before retiring in 2001, and was a resident of Plainville since 1958.



Janice was a devoted mother whose thoughts were always for the welfare of her children. Her compassionate, generous heart, strong, calm mind, and welcoming, accepting nature, made all feel loved, and many thought of her as "Mom".



A woman of great faith, central to Janice's life was her church, Second Congregational Church in Attleboro, MA. Attending it since childhood, she spent decades blessing the congregation with her singing as part of the choir, and served as an Elder, a Deacon, and as Secretary on the Board. Her compassionate nature was evident through her numerous charitable contributions to the church and her community. She was truly a giving woman who welcomed all into her home and graciously volunteered for Serve New England. Janice loved spending time at the ocean and enjoyed and was skilled at ceramics, crocheting, knitting, sewing, and proudly made clothing for her family.



She was the loving mother of Stephen Paul, his late wife, Darlene Arno, and his companion Jenae Balboni; Suzanne Paul and her companion, Carl Berg; Joanne "Ellen" Brintnall and her husband, David Brintnall; Wendy Flynn and her husband, Jeffrey Flynn; Sharon Palin and her husband, Richard Palin; and Aaron Paul and his wife, Donna Paul. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of twenty-eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Janice was the sister of David Bears and his wife, Noreen; Robert Bears and his wife, Beatrice; and Daniel Bears and his wife, Liz. She leaves several nieces and nephews. She was the longtime beloved companion of the late Joseph Perna, and shared lifelong friendships with Mrs. Jane Packer and Mrs. Helen Osborne.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Janice by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Second Congregational Church, 50 Park Street, Attleboro, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janice to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices