Janice Louise Marderosian
1947 - 2020
ATTLEBORO – Janice Louise Marderosian, 72, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. She was the loving wife of the late Martin F. Marderosian.
Born on October 14, 1947 in Fall River, MA, she was a daughter of the late Armand and Violetta (Labrie) Bruneau.
Janice grew up in Fall River and had been a resident of Attleboro for the past 40 years. She graduated from the Jesus Mary Academy in Fall River.
Janice was employed at Peapod by Stop and Shop prior to her retirement in 2011.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro and enjoyed gardening, reading and sewing. She was known for her cooking and welcoming anyone into her home. Janice was also an avid pet lover.
She is survived by her four children, Tracey DaSilva and her companion John Hauser both of Attleboro, Marsha Marderosian of Attleboro, Mark Marderosian and his wife Kelly of Gloucester, VA and Brian Marderosian and his wife Nicole of Whitman; five grandchildren, Ashley Maden of North Providence, RI, Matthew Dasilva of Taunton, Nikolas Vangel of Attleboro, Carter and Peyton Marderosian both of Gloucester, VA; her brother, Robert Bruneau of Fall River and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Donald Bruneau and Claire Venancio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial, will follow at 12 p.m.., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro. Burial will take place privately at a later date.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or directly at donate.cancer.org,
For directions or to send Janice's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com



Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
