Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133

Janice Marie LaPlante


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Marie LaPlante Notice
Janice Marie LaPlante, 78, of Cocoa, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Born July 28, 1941 in Boston, MA, she loved dancing, travel, opera, tennis, bridge, and spending time with family and friends. Janice was the loving wife of the late Roland Theodore Francis LaPlante and preceded in death by her son Theodore and daughter Michelle.

Janice is survived by her daughter and three sons, Pierrette, Michael and wife Jean, Lawrence, Marcel and wife Lianne; eight grandchildren, Christine, Jessica, Stephanie, Carly, Gretchen, Kaitlyn, Parker, and Makaira; six great-grandchildren, Mackayla, Sydney, Evan, Amy, Damien, and Kierra, and one great-great-grandchild, Rowan.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10am EST Saturday, August 24th, at Wrentham Center Cemetery in Wrentham, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA or the .

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now