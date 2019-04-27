Services All County Funeral Home & Crematory 1010 Northwest Federal Highway Stuart , FL 34994 (772) 692-4055 Janis A. (Mclean) Pigeon

1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Janis A. Pigeon (McLean) passed away peacefully in Stuart, FL on April 22, 2019 at the age of 80.

Janis is survived her brother R. Douglas McLean of Stuart FL; three sons, Timothy H. Pigeon of Pawtucket RI, R. Kevin Pigeon of Attleboro, MA, and Steven D. Pigeon of Pawtucket RI; six grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Janis was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ronald L. Pigeon and her parents Dorothy A. McLean and Raymond E. McLean of North Attleboro.

Janis was born on May 12, 1938 in N. Attleboro, MA, to Raymond and Dorothy McLean. She graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1957. She married Ronald L. Pigeon on July 27, 1957 and resided in North Attleboro on Elm Street before purchasing their first home on Forest St. In 1968 the family moved to Nathaniel Paine Rd in Attleboro, MA., where she raised her family. In 1971 Janis began working in the Attleboro Public Schools as a teachers aide at Willett Elementary School in the mathematics program and then at Attleboro High School in both the Culinary and Special Needs Programs. Janis retired in 1998 and moved along with her husband to Stuart, FL.

Janis loved her boys and their families and cherished time spent with them. She enjoyed crafting, camping, White Horse Beach, visits with friends, dining out, and loved New England seafood.

Janis was an active member of the Stuart Congregational Church, Stuart, FL.

A Memorial Service with a reception immediately following will be held at Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 N Main St, Attleboro, MA, on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Rev. Doug Bixby, Pastor, will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life.

Arrangements are by All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart. The family would like to thank the staff of Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart Florida for their dedicated care.

To send flowers to the family of Janice 'Janis' Ann McLean Pigeon, please visit Tribute Store. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices