Jason R. Dailey, age 44, a resident of Mansfield for most of his life, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born in Norwood, MA on November 1, 1974, he was a loving son of Judy A. Dailey-Kulbok and her husband Al of Mansfield.
Jason grew up in Mansfield and was a graduate of Mansfield High School. For two years, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and the majority of his working career was spent in construction.
Jason was an avid Boston Bruins fan and a talented musician. He was one of the kindest, most considerate people and throughout his life was always an advocate for people less fortunate than himself.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son Jackson, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole.
Visitation will be held prior to the services on Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Jason's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019