Jean E. Orfan, 80, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Daniel J. Orfan. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Craig) Taylor. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Daniel Orfan, Lisa Fougere, Jeffrey Orfan and his wife Lisa, and her sister, Roberta Dubuc and her husband Norm. She also leaves her grandchildren, Kristen Fougere Tagher and her husband Andrew, Kyle Orfan, Thomas Orfan, Julie Fougere, and Jake Orfan.

Jean enjoyed the friendly competition of tennis and shuffleboard with many friends. She loved wintering on Marco Island, Florida for 21 years, but she also had to be home for the holidays with her children and grandchildren. Summers in Cumberland were a must, especially celebrating the 4th of July by opening her home to many friends with a big cookout and swimming after the parade. One of the biggest joys in her life were the amazing trips with her husband Dan, visiting at least 20 countries and as far away as China and several African countries.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday July 11 at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Wednesday July 10 from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com Published in Sun Chronicle on July 9, 2019