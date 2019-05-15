Jean Henderson

Notice Condolences Flowers After a lingering illness, Jean Henderson, 91, passed away peacefully in New York City on April 29, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of John and Ruth Henderson. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Santo Cambareri. Jean attended the Attleboro Schools and graduated from Attleboro High School with the class of 1945. She attended the Attleboro Schools and graduated from Attleboro High School with the class of 1945. She attended Boston University and graduated with a degree in Retailing and Business Management.



On moving to New York City, she opened her own business, Jean Henderson, Inc. which specialized in executive placement. She ran her successful business for over 45 years and helped many of her clients achieve their goals.



Jean had a great love for animals, especially cats and supported the Humane Society of Central Delaware County, Delhi.



Her other love was golf. She was introduced to golf by her mother and father who were avid golfers at Highland Country Club. Jean always enjoyed coming to Attleboro and playing with her parents and sister. She and her husband enjoyed golfing together.



She is survived by her sister Ruth Alice Ottmar, her nephews Greg Ottmar and his wife Kathy of New York City, Steven Ottmar of Attleboro, her niece Jayne Cornell and her husband Dennis of Goffstown, N.H., and was godmother to her great nephew Christopher Ottmar of San Diego, CA.



Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices