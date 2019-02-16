Services Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman 656 Boston Post Road Sudbury , MA 01776 (978) 443-5777 Jean M. (Carney) Pelletier

1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Jean M Pelletier (Carney), 78, of Attleboro passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA on February 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Jean was born in Pawtucket RI on October 28, 1940, a daughter of the late James and Genevieve (Schwab) Carney.



Jean graduated from Norton High School, class of 1958. She also attended Bryant College in the secretarial program.



She was married to her loving husband Normand P Pelletier for 58 years; together they raised four children and were blessed with seven grandchildren.



Jean was a secretary for several years at the Robbins Company and vice-president and corporate director of Pelletier's Automotive Inc. in Attleboro MA.



For many years, Jean was actively involved in Girl Scouts as a troop co-leader for her daughter's Girl Scout troop in Attleboro MA. This extremely active troop embarked on trips to Washington DC, Montreal, Canada and Nantucket, MA as well as numerous hiking and camping trips. Jean also served on the board of directors to the Anderson Scout House of Attleboro.



She was a longtime communicant of St. John's the Evangelist Church in Attleboro and a member of the Lady's Guild of St. John's Church.



As an avid reader, Jean was a member of a wonderful book club where she made many lasting close friendships. She was also a painter and basket weaver, and enjoyed selling her baskets with her close friend Anita at local craft shows. Jean and her husband enjoyed traveling the world with their close friends.



It was time with family and friends that she treasured most, hosting numerous holiday parties and family gatherings. She loved sharing in her children's and grandchildren's numerous activities and accomplishments.



Loving wife, mother and grandmother; she is survived by her children: Deborah Pelletier of West Springfield; Daniel Pelletier and his wife Paula (Godbout) of Westerly RI; Donna Packer (Pelletier) and her husband Eric of North Attleboro. She was blessed with seven wonderful grandchildren; James Pelletier of Cambridge, MA and his girlfriend Aida Joaquin, Dr. Teresa Pelletier of Manhattan and her husband Keven Green, NY, Emily Pelletier of Los Gatos, CA and her fiancé Scott Cypher; Julia Packer, Jenna Packer, Joel Packer and Justin Packer of North Attleboro. She is also survived by her sister Judith Pelletier (Carney) of North Attleboro and her brother James Carney of Shrewsbury, MA; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.



Jean is pre-deceased by her husband Normand Pelletier and her son David Pelletier.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.



Burial will follow at the St. John Cemetery, West St., Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.



