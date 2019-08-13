Home

Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park

Jean S. Adams

Jean S. Adams Notice
Trent Woods, NC

Mrs. Jean S. Adams, 81, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. A native of Attleboro, MA, Jean was a longtime resident of Trent Woods. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, enjoyed genealogy, and needlepoint. She was a retired sales associate, having worked at Sears, and JCPenney for many years. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman S. Adams, in 2009.

The family will receive friends 7-9:00 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home, and other times at the family home. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019, with Pastor Bill Wingard officiating, at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park. Those wishing to offer words of hope and comfort may visit www.pollockbest.com.

Mrs. Adams is survived by her daughter, Susan Adams, of Manchester, NH; sons, Roy Adams, of Trent Woods, NC; Russell Adams, and fiancee Maria DeCristoforo, of West Warwick, RI; David Adams, and partner Teresa Harrell, of Greenville, NC; and Michael Adams, of Jacksonville, FL. She also leaves behind her brothers, Roland and Raymond Courtois, of Attleboro, MA; her seven grandchildren, Stephen, Ryan, Kathy, Sara, Pearse, Fiona, and Ceiliah; along with her great grandson, Zachary; and her four-legged baby, Captain.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Adams Family.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
