Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
St. Mary's Church,
14 Park Street,
North Attleboro, MA
Jeanette J. Watson


1936 - 2020
Jeanette J. Watson Notice
Jeanette J. Watson, 83, of Holmes Road passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was the loving wife of the late Russell A. Watson, Sr. who passed away in 2012 after 57 years of marriage.

Born June 28, 1936 in Mansfield, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Antonette (Cataloni) Fasulo.
Jeanette grew up in Mansfield and moved to North Attleboro after marrying Russell in 1955.

She was a 1954 graduate of Mansfield High School. Jeanette was very active at Mansfield High, she played softball, basketball and field hockey. She was also a cheerleader, lead majorette and in the glee club. And she acted in several class plays.

She loved travelling, particularly on cruise ships and loved fishing and the beach, particularly camping at Nauset Beach and Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Jeanette also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church in Mansfield and later St. Mary's Church in North Attleboro.

Jeanette was the mother of six children: Russell A., Jr. and wife Margaret of Coventry, RI, Edward Watson and wife Debra of Albion, Maine, Pamela Watson of North Attleboro, Gail Mullaney and husband Thomas of North Attleboro, Kim Shea and husband Michael of North Attleboro and the late Allan Watson.

She is survived by her 11 grandchildren: Russell, III, Leslie, Rachel, Edward, Jr., Thomas, Jr., Jennifer, Joshua, Lucas, Michael, Jr., John and Zachary;

Also 7 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.

A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass at Transfiguration of the Lord's Parish at St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Route 106, Mansfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org.

To sign an online guestbook for Jeanette, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
