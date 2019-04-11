Home

Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651

Jeanne M. Beardworth


1948 - 2019
Jeanne M. Beardworth Notice

NORTH ATTLEBORO – Jeanne M. Beardsworth, 70, of High St. passed away on Monday April 1, 2019 in Life Care Center of Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Beardsworth.

Born on September 9, 1948 in Pawtucket, RI she was the loving daughter of the late Henry and Jeanne (Chevalier) Belanger.

Jeanne lived in North Attleboro for 43 years and worked at Texas Instruments before she became disabled.

She loved to collect lighthouses and look out over her porch to the beautiful farmland. Jeanne was a born fighter and not much slowed her down. She still managed to raise her 2 children.

Jeanne is survived by her 2 children: Steven M. Beardsworth and Theresa G. Beardsworth (Tetrault). Her 3 cherished grandchildren: Steven S. Beardsworth, Sean M. Tetrault and Alexandria J. Allgrove.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 from 11am-12pm with a service following at 12pm at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. Family and friends are invited back to 645 High St. North Attleboro for a collation immediately following the service.

Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.jimmyfund.com

To sign an online guestbook for Jeanne please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home North Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
