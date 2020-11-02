1/
Jeannette T. Morrison
1937 - 2020
Jeannette T. (Lemay) Morrison, age 83, of Raynham, formerly of Summerfield, Florida and Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late retired Boston Police Lieutenant Gordon E. Morrison.

Born in Boston, MA on January 12, 1937, she was a loving daughter of the late Alphonse and Helen (Drolet) Lemay.

Jeannette grew up in South Boston and was educated in Boston Schools. She was a resident of Raynham for the past six years and formerly resided in Florida and for thirty years in Mansfield.

A dedicated homemaker to her adoring family Mrs. Morrison loved spending time with her family, her dog "Pepper" and the many dogs that warmed her heart throughout the years. Her hobbies included arts & crafts, knitting, crocheting and cooking, and at the time her death, she was anticipating the birth of her eighth great grandchild.

She is survived by her devoted children: Theresa Hopper and her husband Mike of Summerfield, Florida, Edward Morrison and his wife Madeline of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Kenneth Morrison and his wife Amy of Middleboro and the late James Morrison. She is also survived by her cherished 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, November 3rd from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.

Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
