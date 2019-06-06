Jeannine B. Lemire

Notice Condolences Flowers NEW BEDFORD: Jeannine B. (Beland) Lemire, 90, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Canada, daughter of the late, Aristide and Aldea (Lemire) Beland. She worked for Plainville Stock as a stone setter and then as a Quality Control Inspector for Boston Scientific Company until her retirement. Jeannine enjoyed knitting, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was also an avid Boston Bruins Hockey fan.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Fred R. Lemire, Sr. and her son, Fred. R. Lemire, Jr. Jeannine is survived by her son, Arthur W. Lemire; 2 daughters: Kathleen Mitchell and Cyndee Kerkhoff. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Also, she is survived by her sister, Monique Bornais of Canada. Jeannine will be missed dearly.



All family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11am with a visiting hour from 10am-11am at Boston Cremation, 115 North Main Street, Mansfield, MA 02048 followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: New Bedford Jewish Convalescent Home, 200 Hawthorn Street, New Bedford, MA 02740. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices