Home

POWERED BY

Jeffrey Spainhour

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Spainhour Notice
Jeffrey Spainhour, 42, died unexpectedly at home Friday, June 8, 2019 after a long illness. Jeffrey was born in Attleboro and lived in Norton until moving to North Carolina at 7 months of age. His parents are Steve and Marjorie Spainhour. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Aaron. Surviving are his parents, beloved children Emily and Jeremy, grandmother, Eleanor Field, all of NC, and aunt, Martha Mandeville of Scituate, MA and uncle, Dan Field of North Adams, MA. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.