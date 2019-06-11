|
|
Jeffrey Spainhour, 42, died unexpectedly at home Friday, June 8, 2019 after a long illness. Jeffrey was born in Attleboro and lived in Norton until moving to North Carolina at 7 months of age. His parents are Steve and Marjorie Spainhour. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Aaron. Surviving are his parents, beloved children Emily and Jeremy, grandmother, Eleanor Field, all of NC, and aunt, Martha Mandeville of Scituate, MA and uncle, Dan Field of North Adams, MA. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 11, 2019