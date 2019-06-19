Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Unity Church of North Easton 9 Main St. North Easton , MA View Map Jeremiah P. "Jerry" Callahan

1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Jeremiah P. "Jerry" Callahan, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 16, 2019 at his home in Foxborough surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Jeremiah and Ada (Hemmerdinger) Callahan.







Jerry was born in Boston on August 26, 1926 and was raised in Milton. He attended BC High School and received his degree from Boston University. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He has been a longtime resident of Foxborough.



Jerry began his career as a school teacher. He then worked as a personnel manager for MIT and Draper Labs. In 1964, he joined Texas Instruments in Attleboro, continuing his work as a personnel manager until his retirement in 1989. He was proud of mentoring many young men and woman during his career at Texas Instruments. Jerry cherished time spent with his family and enjoyed gardening. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.







Beloved husband of Carolyn L. (Lapadula) Callahan. Loving father of Elizabeth Bayer and her husband Daniel of Central Falls, Cindy Tuminelli and her husband Philip of Plainville, Jeremiah Paul Callahan and his wife Rhonda of Foxborough, Dennis Callahan and his wife Michelle of Foxborough, Susan Moody and her partner Rob Wolf of North Attleboro, and Maureen Neureuter and her husband Jed of Mansfield. Loving stepfather of Andrew Mullin and his wife Sheri of Groton and the late Lori J. Mullin. Former husband of Elizabeth Brenton of Foxborough. Brother of Sheila Shoaf of North Carolina and the late Ruth Kinch and Barbara O'Malley. Brother in law of Audrey Davies of North Easton. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxborough. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Unity Church of North Easton, 9 Main St., North Easton. To leave an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please call 508-543-5471.







In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices