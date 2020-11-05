Jesse C. Dublanica, 41 of Yonkers, NY and formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Born in Denver, Colorado on May 2, 1979, he was the loving son Peter Dublanica and his wife Wendy and the late Lorraine (Lewis) Dublanica.
In addition to his father and stepmother, Jesse leaves behind his beloved children Parker, Christopher, Wade, Adeline, all of Mansfield, MA; Maeve of Scarsdale, NY, and Sequoia of Yonkers, NY; along with his sister Suzanne and her husband Seamus Corbett of North Attleboro and brother Cody and wife Heather Sutton of Woodlawn Heights, NY. He was uncle to five nephews
He graduated from Mansfield High School in 1997. He then moved to New York where he worked continuously with Union Local 52 as a lighting and rigging technician for various soap operas, television shows and movies.
Jesse had the biggest heart and he touched more than he knew and will be missed by many.
An on-line service will be held at a later date to be announced on the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home webpage.
In remembrance of Jesse please consider donating in Jesse's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-AFSP.org.
