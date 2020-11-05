1/1
Jesse C. Dublanica
1979 - 2020
Jesse C. Dublanica, 41 of Yonkers, NY and formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Born in Denver, Colorado on May 2, 1979, he was the loving son Peter Dublanica and his wife Wendy and the late Lorraine (Lewis) Dublanica.

In addition to his father and stepmother, Jesse leaves behind his beloved children Parker, Christopher, Wade, Adeline, all of Mansfield, MA; Maeve of Scarsdale, NY, and Sequoia of Yonkers, NY; along with his sister Suzanne and her husband Seamus Corbett of North Attleboro and brother Cody and wife Heather Sutton of Woodlawn Heights, NY. He was uncle to five nephews

He graduated from Mansfield High School in 1997. He then moved to New York where he worked continuously with Union Local 52 as a lighting and rigging technician for various soap operas, television shows and movies.

Jesse had the biggest heart and he touched more than he knew and will be missed by many.

An on-line service will be held at a later date to be announced on the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home webpage.

In remembrance of Jesse please consider donating in Jesse's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-AFSP.org.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Memories & Condolences
