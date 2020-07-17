1/1
Jo-Ann Law
1957 - 2020
Jo-Ann (Caron) Law of Chepachet, RI died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on July 14th after courageously battling a 6-month illness. She was born on June 27th 1957 to the late George and Janet (Skawinski) Caron and pre-deceased by her brother David. She spent her childhood in North Attleboro, MA and graduated from North Attleboro High School.
She is survived by her husband and soul mate Tom, her children Elissa Rice, Sarah Brailsford , Peter Lacasse and her 7 grandchildren, Arianna, Brayden, Aiden, Dylan, Kai, Gage and Evan. She also leaves her siblings, Kathy Thibodeau, Mark Caron and Heidi Caron-Guay as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was employed as a police/fire dispatcher at the Foster Police Department before retiring after 30+ years in September of 2019.
A private Celebration of Life with family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society or Hope Health Hospice of Rhode Island.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 17, 2020.
