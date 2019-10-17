|
Joan E. (Taylor) Bruno, age 87, of Mansfield, formerly of East Walpole, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Daggett-Crandall-Newcomb Home in Norton. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. "Tony" Bruno and the late David C. Carr.
Born in Walpole, MA on July 9, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Arthur J. and Margaret A. (Goodfellow) Taylor.
Joan grew up in Walpole and was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Boston. She had made her home in Mansfield for over twenty-five years and was a former longtime resident of East Walpole.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Bruno was the general manager at Kiessling School Transportation in Walpole and when younger, was very proud of her work at the Pentagon in Washington. She was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and took great pride in her homes.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, she was a former parishioner of Saint Mary's Church in East Walpole, where she served as a member of the Catholic Women's Club. While living in Walpole, Joan served as a Town Meeting Representative and was involved with scouting.
Joan loved spending summers in Mattapoisett, dancing, attending yard sales, working with her grandchildren at the concession stand at Great Woods in Mansfield and attending their sporting events.
She is survived by her devoted children: Vickie A. Carr and her husband Paul of Mattapoisett, Cynthia M. Fiedler of Mansfield, Theresa L. Tomasello and her husband Jack of Foxboro, Robert J. Bruno and his wife Mary of Mansfield and Richard J. Bruno and his wife Lee Ann of East Walpole. She was the cherished grandmother of Matthew, Anthony, Joshua, Shannon, Jared, Erin, Raymond, Anthony and the late Nicholas Bergstein. She was sister of Carol MacKenzie of Norwood and the late Jack Taylor and Margaret Albee. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joan's memory to the History Department, Herter Hall, University of Massachusetts, 161 Presidents Drive, Amherst, MA 01003-9312. Make checks payable to the History Department and please note the Nicholas Carr Bergstein Scholarship in the memo line.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North main St., Mansfield
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019