Joan Elizabeth Squires Brown passed away on December 10, 2019, at the age of 81. She was a resident of Mansfield for the past 54 years. Joan was married to the late David W. Brown, and is survived by her loving children Laurel A. Brown-Comoletti of FL, David D. (Leeanne) Brown of SC, Elizabeth G. Brown Campbell of MA, Linda D. (Scott) Brown-Roskelley of UT, Craig L. (Jenifer) Brown of MA, and Michelle G. (Nicholas) Mulick of MA. She was a loving sister to Gail (Carl) Hansen, Linda (Ron) Chartier, Janet (Vic) Coletti, and predeceased brother Richard (Betty) Squires. Joan will be fondly remembered by her 16 grandchildren, Cameron, Jessie, Tricia, Shane, Minuet, Dakota, Quinton, Mitch, Lucas, Maverick, Calinia, Melanie, Sam, Colette, Connor and Curtis, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Joan loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 31 years. She was a woman of strong faith and believes in eternal families. Joan loved spending time with her family and enjoyed fun day trips, including festivals, apple picking, visits to the zoo, movie dates with grandchildren and playing miniature golf. She was a teacher, mentor, and confidant to those around her. Joan was well known for bringing joy, acts of service and sending letters and cards. She enjoyed bird watching, classical and jazz music, mystery shows, going to dinner with friends, the theatre, and was an avid reader. Creating art was her passion and she instilled that love in her children and grandchildren.
Please join us to celebrate Joan's life with a HAPPY remembrance by wearing bright and cheerful colors at her service on December 18, 2019. Both viewing and service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 76 Main Street, Foxboro, MA. The viewing to be held at 9:00 a.m. with services immediately following at 10:00 a.m. After the services, her interment will be at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
Memorial donations in Joan's name can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, MA) and Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City, UT).
To send her family a message of condolence, visit www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019