Services Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street Beverly , MA 01915 (978) 922-1113 Joan Emily (Danesi) Bonner

1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Joan Emily (Danesi) Bonner, 75 of Beverly, Massachusetts, passed away at home on Saturday June 1. Joan was born on July 9, 1943 in Providence, RI, to Marion (Johnson) and Paul P. Danesi. After graduating from North Attleboro High School in 1961, she attended the University of New Hampshire, joining the Phi Mu Sorority.



While waitressing during a summer at Marion's Restaurant on Cape Cod, she met her future husband, Bill; they married in 1963. While Bill finished his degree in Boston, Joan finished her teaching degree at the Boston State Teachers College. Joan and Bill bought their house in Beverly and raised their family. Along the years, Joan volunteered with, or was active in: Beverly Public Schools' P.T.O., Beverly Artists' Guild, Beverly-Marblehead Power Squadron, Lexington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Reading Rifle & Revolver Club, and the Beverly Public Library. She worked as a teacher for the Arlington and Beverly Public Schools, in the office at First Baptist Church in Beverly, and at Atwood & Morrill in Salem. Joan proudly taught both daughters to knit, play several musical instruments, make special holiday cookies and the Italian specialty Braciole, develop a lifelong love of reading, and value the progress of pro-choice liberties that did not exist earlier in her lifetime. She enjoyed traveling and adopted several cats, loved cooking with her granddaughters, found them special books to read, and play Scrabble.



She is survived by her husband, Arthur William (Bill) Bonner of Beverly, MA, her eldest daughter, Christine Burns (and Mark), and granddaughters Samantha, Ashleigh and Katherine of Dover, MA, her youngest daughter Cathleen Bonner (and Rob Almoney) of Seattle, WA, her siblings Paul Danesi, Jr. (and Janice) of Attleboro, MA, Patricia Camacho (and Manuel) of Roseburg, OR, John Danesi (and Donna) of North Attleboro, MA and Ann Hynan (and Terrance) of Attleboro Falls, MA, her brother-in-law Bruce Bonner of Dennis, MA, her dearest friends Christine Hoecke, Jacky Hovey, Barbara Hughes, and Linda Seal, as well as many others including beloved friends of her children, nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews.



The family would like to convey their special thanks to Care

for their kindness, assistance and compassion.



Visitation will be held on Saturday June 8 at Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA from 2 to 4. Interment will be for family members only, at a later date, at the Village Cemetery in Dennis, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the 75 Sylvan Street, B-102 Danvers, MA 01923 in Joans memory.