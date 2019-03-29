Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Joan Frances (McQuade) Clarke

Notice Condolences Flowers PLAINVILLE - Joan Frances Clarke, 84, passed away peacefully at home on March 28th 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving daughter of the late Joseph and Gladys (Hutchinson) McQuade and sister of the late Elizabeth Burkewitz. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, William Clarke, a son, Peter, and his wife Hope Clarke of North Attleboro, MA, and a daughter, Janet, and her husband Ted Lombardo of Charlestown, RI. She was grandmother to Chelsea and her husband Michael Prioli, Kaileigh Lombardo, and Nathaniel Clarke, and great grandmother to Mia Prioli. Survived also by cousins Robert Barney, and Alice Brauneis and her husband, David.



Joan graduated from Plainville High School, class of 1952 as class valedictorian. She was employed by the Town of Plainville as an administrative assistant to the Board of Selectman for 16 years until she retired. She also served as the Assistant Town Clerk for a period of time. An active member of the Plainville United Methodist Church, Joan volunteered on and chaired numerous committees, she was a volunteer at Living Bread Food Pantry, and she also served as junior choir director. She was an avid crafter, animal lover, and had an uncanny gift for making others feel welcomed. In addition, she was both a Cub Scout and Brownie leader, but most importantly she was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 4-8 p.m. at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at the Plainville United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon Street, Plainville. Burial to follow at Plainville Cemetery.



The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Beacon Hospice and their entire staff for their care, support, and compassion throughout this difficult journey. The family would also like to thank Joan's wonderful, supportive, and caring friends. Donations may be made to Beacon Hospice in care of the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or to the Plainville United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon Street, Plainville, MA 02762.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019