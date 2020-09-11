Joan Frances (Dwyer) Dion, 87, of Attleboro, MA passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Ret. Sergeant Robert E. Dion, Attleboro Police Department, to whom she was very happily married on October 4, 1952.
Born in Attleboro, MA on August 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John E. Dwyer and the late Christine C. (Crowley) Dwyer. Mrs. Dion was a lifelong resident of the City of Attleboro and was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Attleboro. She was a graduate of St. Xavier's High School in Providence, Rhode Island – Class of 1951.
Mrs. Dion always worked part time because full time motherhood was her top priority. She was employed as a medical secretary for the former Caritas Southwood Hospital in Norwood for more than 15 years prior to her retirement in 2003. Joan also worked for Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for 10 years and volunteered at Taunton State Hospital whenever she could.
A woman of strong faith, Joan was active with church sponsored visits for teenage Cuban refugees in the 1960s. Her favorite times were those spent in the company of her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, creating lifelong memories to cherish. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends as a kind and gentle woman who was always smiling.
As a mother and grandmother, she was very active in cub scouts and a huge fan of her children's sporting events, attending every one.
Joan had a love for travel whether it was taking the MBTA to Boston and spending time in the city's North end or traveling throughout the world. She especially enjoyed her time spent in African countries, the Middle East and Los Angeles, CA visiting her youngest son.
In addition to her husband of almost 68 years, she leaves four children: Cheryl L. Mansuetti of Rock Hill, South Carolina; John R. Dion and his wife, Holly, of Scituate, RI; Thomas E. Dion and his wife, Wellma, of Attleboro and William J. Dion and his wife, Su, of Encino, California; seven grandchildren: Bernard J. and Zachary T. Mansuetti; Ryan M. Waskewicz and Matthew R., Andrew T., Madeline and Olivia Dion and several nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. She was the sister of the late Claire C. Conley.
Visitation has been respectfully omitted.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:00PM at St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Mrs. Dion, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 St. John Place, Attleboro, MA 02703.
