Joan Love DesRoches, 80
Joan Love DesRoches, 80, of Mendon, MA, formerly of Revere and South Attleboro, MA, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Milton, MA. She was the wife of the late David Francis DesRoches to whom she was married on April 20, 1963.
Born in Providence, RI on July 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" K. Love and the late Mildred J. (Pyne) Love.
She was raised in Providence, RI and Chelsea, MA, and was a 1957 graduate of Saint Rose High School in Chelsea.
Joan resided in Mendon since 2012, in South Attleboro from 1999 to 2011, and in Revere, where she lived from 1968 to 1998. She was a communicant of Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church in Attleboro where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and as a member of the Pastoral Council. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Kennedy Clothing Store and American Biltrite.
Joan's interests included crocheting, fitness classes at Curves, cooking (especially 'Secret Spuds', 'Chicken Bake' and 'slugs' of her famous lasagna) and cribbage, competing in tournaments and winning a few free turkeys in partnership with her late husband. They also enjoyed a wonderful trip to Italy to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary. She wrote articles for "My Backyard", a local Attleboro newspaper, about the adventures of her two dogs (Henley and Wiggles), adored pillow fights and 'pushy zebra' stories with her beloved grandkids and was a storyteller extraordinaire. She will be remembered as a generous and kind mother, grandmother, and friend.
Joan leaves her loving children: David J. DesRoches and his wife, Sheryl Melanson, of Plymouth, MA, and John M. DesRoches of Mendon, MA; her cherished grandchildren: Isabel Love DesRoches, Amanda Love DesRoches, Jackson Tobin DesRoches, Makai Adam McClintock, Kaeden Luc McClintock, Daena Cole McClintock and Aren Jesse McClintock; a sister-in-law: Patricia (Emery) DesRoches of Cambridge, MA; a brother-in-law: William DesRoches and his wife, Toni (DiMaggio) DesRoches, of Melrose, MA; a brother-in-law Paul Kelleher of Pawtucket, RI; a cousin William Love of Everett, MA, and many devoted nieces and nephews.
A Private Visitation will be held for Joan on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel: of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Private Funeral Service at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Private Graveside Services will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery and Arboretum , North Attleboro, at which time she will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the oncology health team at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center, Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center, Milton, and other loving caregivers.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joan to either: Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center, 597 Randolph Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 or to Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center,
20 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 28, 2020.