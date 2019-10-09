|
ATTLEBORO Joan M. Nolin, 76, life-long resident of Attleboro, passed away on October 2, 2019 in Attleboro Healthcare.
Born on November 10, 1942 in Attleboro, MA she was a daughter of the late Felix and Margaret (Gill) Nolin.
Joan graduated from Attleboro High School and was employed for many years at the Marathon Company in North Attleboro. She also worked as a waitress at the former Fish Net Restaurant in downtown Attleboro, Mikes Truck Stop and at Canterbury Woods now known as Brookdale Attleboro.
Joan was a longtime communicant of St. Johns Evangelist Church in Attleboro. She was an avid New England Patriots fan and cherished spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by her two nieces, Kristen Barber and her husband Andrew of Attleboro and Jennifer Berndt of Attleboro; also, many cousins and other extended family members.
She was the sister of the late Ann Berndt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9 - 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main Street, Attleboro.
Burial will follow in St. Johns Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joans memory may be made to the Attleboro Healthcare Activities Department, 27 George Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For directions or to send Joan's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019