1951 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Joanne M. (Souza) Dutra, age 68, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Norwood Hospital in Norwood. She was the beloved wife of Dennis F. Dutra, to whom she was recently wed for forty-seven years.



Born in Attleboro, MA on January 13, 1951, she was a loving daughter of the late John O., Sr. and Mary A. (Amaral) Souza.



Joanne grew up in Mansfield, served as secretary of her 1969 Mansfield High School graduating class and furthered her education, earning an associate degree from the Chandler School for Women.



Mrs. Dutra had worked as a Payroll Specialist for Paychex in Foxboro and for thirty years as a seasonal ticket taker/manager at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, beginning when it was the Great Woods Center for the Performing Arts.



A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Joanne was also a former member of the Mansfield Social Club. She loved spending time and shopping for her family and especially spoiling her cherished grandchildren.



Joanne was also an avid singer, a hobby she shared along with her husband Dennis. She loved singing at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro with her longtime friend Father Pat and the many other lifelong friendships she made along the way. She also enjoyed times spent at the beach and getting high school friends together as a member of the 1969 class reunion committee.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted sons: Derek J. Dutra and his wife Alissa of Walpole and Douglas R. Dutra and his wife Krissy of Mansfield. She was the beloved grandmother of Braden, Kaylan, Silas and Zoe. She was the dear sister of Doreen Bent and her husband James of Halifax and John O. Souza, Jr. of Mansfield. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.



Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Joanne's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.



