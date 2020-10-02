Joel Bastow, aged 80, passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2020, at Parlin Hospice House in Wayland Massachusetts.
Joel's long career, including a stint in the Army followed by over 35 years at the National Security Agency, took him far afield from his native Massachusetts, from Shemya Island in Alaska to Northern England and an around the world business trip that took him to California, Hawaii, Wake Island, Guam, Japan, India, Scotland, and maybe a few places he was not authorized to tell us.
It was his time in Ripon, North Yorkshire in England where he discovered his true passion. Blowing someone else's horn and maintaining a centuries old tradition. He loved telling the story of Ripon's hornblowing history in his booming American accent after blowing the Wakeman's horn at 9pm each night on Ripon's Market Square.
He also became very involved in Ripon's Scouting community, helping it grow by becoming the first group scout leader of 9th Ripon.
Despite his travels, he never forgot his home town of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, where he was instrumental in the saving and restoration of the Holmes School, the one room schoolhouse that both he and his brother Frederick attended as elementary school students.
He finished out his career near NSA's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland while living in Columbia, Maryland. After his first wife and high school sweetheart passed away soon after retirement, he became an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Columbia, MD. There he met and ultimately married Lorelei Summerville. They moved to Millsboro, Delaware, where Lorelei and he became active members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Southern Delaware and he never tired of his views of the Indian River.
Joel was a devoted husband and father whose travels allowed him and his family to experience the world in ways most people only dream of. He is predeceased by his first wife Judith and is survived by his wife Lorelei Summerville, sons John and Jeff, their wives and seven grandchildren.
An online celebration of Joel's life will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 12pm EST. Please contact the family for details at memorial@thebastows.com
.
You can visit an online memorial to Joel at https://www.forevermissed.com/joel-bastow
In lieu of flowers consider a donation to one of the causes that Joel supported during his life:
The Holmes School and Hall - GoFundMe (Joel Bastow Memorial Fund for The Holmes School)
Ripon & District Scouts - GoFundMe (Joel Bastow Memorial Fund for Ripon Scouts)