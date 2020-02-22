|
|
John A. Bartolomeo, 86, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lillian (Church) Bartolomeo.
John was born in Cranston, RI and was the son of the late Antonio and Dorothy (Newton) Bartolomeo.
John attended local schools and went on to serve his country honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. He held a rewarding career as a machinist, retiring from the Polaroid Corporation. John was an avid reader and a talented carpenter who enjoyed working with his hands. He would do anything for his wife and his children and also enjoyed family road trips.
John is survived by his sons, John Bartolomeo, Jr. and his wife Lori of Weymouth, James Bartolomeo and his wife Alma of Dover, DE; daughter, Jonna McCarthy and her husband Stephen of Foxborough; sister, Harriet Lemaistre of FL; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Carol Peeples, Erma Faus and Gladys Burgert.
His graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Donations in his memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 275 Marine Street Suite 202, Fall River, MA 02723.
Arrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro
To light a memorial candle, or sign the online register, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020