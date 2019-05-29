Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 John A. "Jack" Gorman

John A. "Jack" Gorman
1941 - 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of John A. "Jack" Gorman announces his passing, on May 23rd, 2019 , at age 77.



Born on August 24th, 1941 in Providence, RI he was the loving son of the late Frank Gorman and Ida (Lipnicki) Gorman. John grew up in Providence, RI with his parents and older brother. He later moved to North Attleboro in 1967 and married his beloved wife, Janet (Rose) Gorman.



After completion of high school, Jack served as a military reservist and then entered into a long career with the Phone Company. He worked for Verizon for over 30 years and during his time there developed good friends and colleagues.



Jack was known for his 'can do' attitude and his fun loving personality, easily making friends wherever he would go. Jack was a loving father, uncle and grandfather and had endless jokes and catchphrases that would always make the children laugh. Jack had a deep love for Irish music and culture, and spent many summers vacationing at the Irish Village on Cape Cod with his wife and daughter. During his retirement he moved to the Cape to enjoy time there year round. He loved spending time going for walks in the cranberry bogs with his German Shepherd and participating in events at the Sons of Erin club. He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved watching the Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots. He also had a deep love and interest for Notre Dame Football.



Jack is survived by his devoted daughter, Kelly Haughey, her husband Ted and his two cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth and Teddy of Reading, MA. He also is survived by his brother Chris Gorman and his wife Bridget of Larchmont, NY. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen Gorman.



A private funeral mass will be celebrated for Jack and he will be interred with his wife of 47 years at St. Mary's Cemetery in North Attleboro.