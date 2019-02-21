February 18, 2019



JOHN ARNOLD AHLQUIST

John Arnold Ahlquist, 78, of Bakersville, NC, formerly of Massachusetts and Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Brian Center in Spruce Pine.

Mr. Ahlquist was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts to the late Oscar T. and Margaret C. Ahlquist. He attended Attleboro schools and graduated from Attleboro High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1963 in the Cold War. He was also a retired correction officer.

Mr. Ahlquist was a lover of animals, especially parrots. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Clara L. Ahlquist; one daughter, Lisa M. Ahlquist; one son, James Ahlquist; step-children, Sharon Pope and Tim Wyatt; one sister, Mary Poirier and husband Robert; 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Nick, Garrett, and Lindsey; and 2 great grandchildren, Lexy and Noah.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Spruce Pine United Methodist Church at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial donations in his name to the Mitchell County Animal Rescue, PO Box 308, Spruce Pine, NC 28777, Spruce Pine United Methodist Church, 11090 Hwy. 226 South, Spruce Pine, NC 28777, or Hospice of Mitchell County, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion, NC is honored to be assisting the Ahlquist family. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019