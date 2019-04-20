South Attleboro – John B. Keane, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. A lifelong resident of South Attleboro, he was the beloved eldest son of six children of the late John J. and Margaret A. (McKenna) Keane. He was known affectionately in his family as, Jack and Uncle Jack.



Jack was a United States Navy veteran, he served aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard Aircraft Carrier during World War II. He was a firefighter in the City of Attleboro for forty-three years until retiring in1990 as Deputy Chief. Jack was a lifelong parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in South Attleboro.



In his free time, Jack loved to build houses and take care of his property with his brother, Vince, and nephews, Bob and Tim. He loved to travel, collect cars, read, swim and listen to live jazz music.



Jack was the brother and brother-in-law of the late Mary and Robert Holmes of South Attleboro, Eileen and Larry Kimbrough of Lititz, PA, Gerald Keane and his surviving wife, Dorothy Keane of South Attleboro, Vincent and Joane Keane of South Attleboro, Frank and Annette Keane and his surviving wife, Patricia Keane of South Attleboro. Jack was the uncle of twenty-three surviving nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was the uncle of the late Larry Kimbrough of PA. He also leaves two surviving sisters-in-law, Dorothy Keane and Patricia Keane both of South Attleboro, and a dear friend to the Keane family, Helen Korsak, of Pawtucket, RI.



His funeral with Military Honors will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 18 Baltic St., South Attleboro. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be Monday 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Community VNA, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703 would be appreciated.