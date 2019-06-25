Seekonk – John E. Smutek, 76, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Nancy L (Wright) Smutek for forty-nine years. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Edward J. and Pauline M. (Petzold) Smutek.



John was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. He worked as an electrician most of his life and more recently at the Taunton Federal Credit Union until his retirement. John was a longtime and devoted member of the Memorial Baptist Church, Seekonk, where he served as a Deacon and Head Usher. He will be remembered as a true gentleman, devoted to his family, and always had a positive outlook on life. John was loved by all whose lives he touched.



Besides his loving wife, he leaves a daughter, Karen M. Tatsapaugh and her husband, Erik of Greensboro, NC; a son, Scott A. Smutek of Seekonk; a grandson, Jonah Tatsapaugh; a sister, Pamela D. Meunier of Seekonk and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert M. Smutek and Jeffrey J. Smutek.



Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Services on Saturday, June 29th at 10 a.m. in Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Ave., Seekonk. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Seekonk Cemetery. VISITATION will be Friday, June 28th from 5 to 8 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to either the , 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062 or the Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Ave., Seekonk, MA 02771 will be appreciated.