John F. "Jack" Spillane
NORFOLK - John F. "Jack" Spillane of Norfolk, formerly of Brookline, died peacefully at his home Thursday May 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Taunton to the late John T. and Ella Spillane, Jack was a graduate of Brookline Public Schools.
Jack served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Jack was employed by the Town of Brookline as a Deputy Fire Chief (Ret.).
Survived by his wife Helen (Curran); his four children: John (Barbara) Spillane of Medfield, Ellen Paone (Jerry) of Auburn, Catherine Rizzitano (Dominic) of Medfield, and Michael of Portland, Oregon; and a brother William (Loretta) of Dedham. He was predeceased by a brother Thomas of Hyannis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, and seven grandchildren: John ( Meaghan), Matthew and Ryan Spillane, Dominic and Lauren Rizzitano, and Brigitte and Conor Spillane.
No calling hours. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Interment in the Norfolk Cemetery.
Please see robertsmitchellcaruso.com for additional information.

Published in Sun Chronicle on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
