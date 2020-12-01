1/1
John Gallagher
Whitinsville-John "Jack" Gallagher, 76, formerly of Whitinsville, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Lowell in 1944, Jack grew up in Douglas, MA and was a 1962 grad of Douglas High School. He went on to attain his Bachelor's degree in political science from UMass Amherst and his Masters in Education from Worcester State. Jack spent more than 30 years teaching history, civics, social studies and driver's education to students in Douglas and at Blackstone Valley Tech in Upton. He took pride in imparting wisdom and a healthy dose of nonsense to his students, often regaling them with tales of leprechauns, banshees, witches and of course, his beloved classroom pet, Monkey, who took up residence in the room 20 closet. Unbelievable.

Jack spent 46 years married to his beautiful wife Pamela (Chauvin) who put up with his shenanigans and often joined in the fun. They raised two children, Aaron and Kate, who will both tell you they won the parent lottery. There was never a dull moment with Jack's unique sense of humor and his proclivity to tell fantastical stories. Jack was a family man who could fix anything, except dinner, but that didn't stop him from trying.

After retirement Jack and Pam moved to Norton to be closer to their children. The pair spent many days and nights creating memories with their grandchildren and spoiling their beloved dog, Aoife.

Jack leaves behind a heartbroken but thankful family. His wife, Pamela, of Norton; his son, Aaron Gallagher of Mansfield, daughter-in-law Kara and grandson Myles; his daughter, Kate Gallagher of Dedham, son-in-law Brian Dowdall and grandsons Jack and Ryan; his sister, Bettyann Merkins and brother-in-law Jeff of Union Grove, Alabama and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his father Arthur Gallagher and mother Adelia Gallagher (Mercier) of Douglas.

They say people may forget what you do, but they will never forget how you made them feel. If that's the case, Jack won't soon be forgotten by his hundreds of students and the many friends he made along the way.

Jack's funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St.,Whitinsville. There will be no public calling hours due to the pandemic but a celebration of his life will be planned when the public health situation permits. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Massachusetts, http://www.alz.org. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
May happy memories fill your hearts. Jack certainly was a special man. I have such fond memories of sitting in his class at Douglas high school as he paced around the room regaling us with stories. We went on to become good friends and he became the big brother I never had. I will always cherish that friendship. He touched so many with his wit and intelligence.
May he rest in perfect peace.
Becky Prior Plasse
Student and friend
Becky (Prior) Plasse
Friend
November 28, 2020
Sincere condolences to Jack's family and friends. We were high school friends in Douglas and then fellow UMass students. He was joyful about life and spread that joy to everyone he met. He will be missed.
Kathy (Roche) McCarthy
Friend
November 28, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Gallagher family and all who loved him and enjoyed the playful antics of Mr. Gallagher in his classes at BVT. I’m sure most of his students remember monkey or a pop quiz photo copied with the answers circled and erased. I remember him pacing the room looking at students smiling as they were debating whether or not to circle the same answer that was faintly circled. It was always a good time learning in his class. He will be missed and fondly remembered.
JulieAnne
Student
November 28, 2020
To Jack's family kind thoughts and memories of a man full of laughter and sunshine. May he Rest in Peace.
Susan and Frank Strom
Friend
November 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Frances Britt
November 27, 2020
Jack will remember u always down in the 100 wing with your newspaper under your arm. And your humor at department meetings. Unbelievable.
Pamela Gonsalves-Arpin
Pamela Gonsalves-Arpin
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Mr Gallagher is one of those people who left a mark on the world. He was a great teacher and an even better person. Always smiling and always making those around him smile. Condolences to his family and prayers for peace and comfort.
Scott & Karen Yacino
Student
