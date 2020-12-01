My sincere condolences to the Gallagher family and all who loved him and enjoyed the playful antics of Mr. Gallagher in his classes at BVT. I’m sure most of his students remember monkey or a pop quiz photo copied with the answers circled and erased. I remember him pacing the room looking at students smiling as they were debating whether or not to circle the same answer that was faintly circled. It was always a good time learning in his class. He will be missed and fondly remembered.

JulieAnne

Student