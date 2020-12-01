Whitinsville-John "Jack" Gallagher, 76, formerly of Whitinsville, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Lowell in 1944, Jack grew up in Douglas, MA and was a 1962 grad of Douglas High School. He went on to attain his Bachelor's degree in political science from UMass Amherst and his Masters in Education from Worcester State. Jack spent more than 30 years teaching history, civics, social studies and driver's education to students in Douglas and at Blackstone Valley Tech in Upton. He took pride in imparting wisdom and a healthy dose of nonsense to his students, often regaling them with tales of leprechauns, banshees, witches and of course, his beloved classroom pet, Monkey, who took up residence in the room 20 closet. Unbelievable.
Jack spent 46 years married to his beautiful wife Pamela (Chauvin) who put up with his shenanigans and often joined in the fun. They raised two children, Aaron and Kate, who will both tell you they won the parent lottery. There was never a dull moment with Jack's unique sense of humor and his proclivity to tell fantastical stories. Jack was a family man who could fix anything, except dinner, but that didn't stop him from trying.
After retirement Jack and Pam moved to Norton to be closer to their children. The pair spent many days and nights creating memories with their grandchildren and spoiling their beloved dog, Aoife.
Jack leaves behind a heartbroken but thankful family. His wife, Pamela, of Norton; his son, Aaron Gallagher of Mansfield, daughter-in-law Kara and grandson Myles; his daughter, Kate Gallagher of Dedham, son-in-law Brian Dowdall and grandsons Jack and Ryan; his sister, Bettyann Merkins and brother-in-law Jeff of Union Grove, Alabama and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his father Arthur Gallagher and mother Adelia Gallagher (Mercier) of Douglas.
They say people may forget what you do, but they will never forget how you made them feel. If that's the case, Jack won't soon be forgotten by his hundreds of students and the many friends he made along the way.
Jack's funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St.,Whitinsville. There will be no public calling hours due to the pandemic but a celebration of his life will be planned when the public health situation permits.
