1/1
John George Panagou
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Attleboro – John George Panagou 75 of Attleboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Attleboro Healthcare. He was the loving husband of over fifty years, to Helen (Bergeron) Panagou.
John was the son of the late George and Chrisoula (Boucias) Panagou. He was born in Greece and after marrying his wife Helen in 1969, he immigrated to the United States settling in Helen's hometown of Attleboro where they raised a family and happily remained after the children were grown.
John became a US citizen shortly after immigrating and was extremely proud to be an American, however he maintained a close connection with his heritage by visiting family back in Greece on a regular basis with the family of his own he built with Helen. Through the years he regularly attended The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Pawtucket and was a member of the related Ahepa Organization.
He was very proud of his career as an electronics engineer, most notably with The Foxboro Company where his efforts included working on technologies for the Space Shuttle program and participating with multiple patents. His career focus was only surpassed by his passion for family and he most recently enjoyed participating in the lives of his 4 grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by a daughter, Theresa Pedrotti and her husband Michael of North Attleboro; a son George Panagou of Burlington, MA; four grandchildren Simone, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Henry; and two sisters, Mina Bertamini of Greece, and Vaso Lazarakis of Cranston, RI.
Due to restrictions, all arrangements are being held privately. Burial will take place in the Newell Burying Ground. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home. To view a video tribute, light a candle, or leave a message for the family please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hathaway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved