Attleboro – John George Panagou 75 of Attleboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Attleboro Healthcare. He was the loving husband of over fifty years, to Helen (Bergeron) Panagou.
John was the son of the late George and Chrisoula (Boucias) Panagou. He was born in Greece and after marrying his wife Helen in 1969, he immigrated to the United States settling in Helen's hometown of Attleboro where they raised a family and happily remained after the children were grown.
John became a US citizen shortly after immigrating and was extremely proud to be an American, however he maintained a close connection with his heritage by visiting family back in Greece on a regular basis with the family of his own he built with Helen. Through the years he regularly attended The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Pawtucket and was a member of the related Ahepa Organization.
He was very proud of his career as an electronics engineer, most notably with The Foxboro Company where his efforts included working on technologies for the Space Shuttle program and participating with multiple patents. His career focus was only surpassed by his passion for family and he most recently enjoyed participating in the lives of his 4 grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by a daughter, Theresa Pedrotti and her husband Michael of North Attleboro; a son George Panagou of Burlington, MA; four grandchildren Simone, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Henry; and two sisters, Mina Bertamini of Greece, and Vaso Lazarakis of Cranston, RI.
Due to restrictions, all arrangements are being held privately. Burial will take place in the Newell Burying Ground. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home. To view a video tribute, light a candle, or leave a message for the family please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.