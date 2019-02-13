

John Gerard "Gerry" Bentley, 61, of North Attleboro, formerly of Wrentham, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2019 after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Greer) Bentley to whom he was married for 39 years.



Born in New Orleans, LA on November 14, 1957, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Balboni) Bentley. He traveled many states during childhood until settling in this area when he married in 1980. He loved fishing, summer vacations, reading, and books.



In addition to his wife Nancy, John is survived by three children; Jessica Gundlach and her husband James of Plainville, Jeremy Bentley of Woonsocket, and Linda Bentley and her husband Chris Hooban of North Attleboro, six grandchildren; Elizabeth, Jade, Nicholas, Travis, Joshua, and Penelope, and two great grandchildren.



Also survived by four sisters; Gayle Cedillo of California, Darlene Ebert of Haverhill, MA, Donna Bentley of South Carolina, and his twin Teresa Flanagan of Falmouth, a brother; Henry D'Alelio of Washington, and several sister in laws including Jennifer Merigo who helped care for him during his illness.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, February 16th from 2-4 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will be private.



A collation will be held at Lake Pearl Wrentham, 299 Creek Street, Wrentham, following visiting hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to:

Town of North Attleborough,

Attn: Animal Shelter

43 South Washington St.

North Attleboro, MA 02760



