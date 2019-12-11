|
John Malcom Henderson, 70, of Attleboro, MA died Thursday, December 5, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born August 1, 1949 in Attleboro, he grew up in Foxboro, the son of the late Edwin and Thirza Henderson. He graduated from Foxboro High School in 1967 and from Burdett College in 1969.
John began his career at the Foxboro Company as a technical writer, then continued his employment with positions at Thompson Steele and Groundwater Technology before retiring from CERA in Cambridge, MA. He also ran his own successful business, Henderson Sewing, repairing sewing machines for twenty years.
A member of Bethany Congregational Church, John served as treasurer for many years in the 1980's. He was also a Past Grand Master of St. Albans Masonic Temple in Foxboro.
An avid gardener, historian and traveler, John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dian (Beek) Henderson, daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jeffrey Pierce of Attleboro, daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Douglas Havens of North Attleboro, granddaughters Samantha and Ashley Pierce, and grandson Garion Havens.
A memorial service will be planned for January 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer's research.
For additional information, please contact 508 543-5471.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019