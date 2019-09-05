|
John J. Allen, Jr., 68, of Franklin, passed peacefully at home on September 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of June E. (Clark) Allen.
Born in Norfolk on July 25, 1951, he was a son of the late John J. Allen, Sr. and Marie D. (Kane) Allen. John was educated in Norfolk schools and was a graduate of King Philip High School. He served his country proudly as a highly decorated member of the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a supervisor at the former Crosby Valve and Gauge Company for 43 years prior to retirement. John enjoyed camping and racing of any kind, auto, plane, or boat. His greatest joy was in spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife June, John is survived by two daughters, Maureen Elizabeth Allen of Franklin, and Mariesa Kathleen Gilbert and her husband Thomas of Franklin, two brothers, James Stephen Allen of Norfolk and Robert Edward Allen of Walpole, three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Varey of Norfolk, Mary Judith Allen of Norfolk, and Mary Patricia Allen of Norfolk, six grandchildren, Jessy Alexander, Briana Alexander, Dylan Norian, Taylor Allen, Jared Allen, and Brayden Gilbert. Also survived by a great granddaughter, Braelynn Alexander, and his extended Dana-Farber Milford family, Dr. Rossi, Janet, and Laura.
He was the father of the late John William Allen and brother of the late William Dennis Allen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 6th from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7th at 10 AM in St. Jude Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk. Burial with full military honors will follow in Norfolk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please mail donations in his memory to: Elizabeth Patterson, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Please make checks payable to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Milford.
Online guestbook at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019