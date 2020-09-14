John J. Camara, 89
Dateline: Norton, MA
John J. Camara, age 89, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine P. (Muldoon) Camara, who died on December 9, 2010.
Born in Taunton, MA on June 26, 1931, he was a loving son of the late Manuel and Rose (Vieira) Camara.
John grew up and was educated in Norton. During the time of the Korean War, he proudly served his country for four years as a member of the United States Air Force. On November 1, 1954, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Prior to retiring, Mr. Camara had been employed for many years as a truck driver at the former Fernandes Supermarkets. Following retirement, he worked part time at the Reardon Supply Co. in Attleboro and later when the company became Supply New England.
John was well known in the Norton Community, especially for parking cars at his home on Mansfield Avenue for annual events held at the Great Woods Performing Arts Center in Mansfield. He was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton and a longtime member of the Norton American Legion and AMVETS. His happiest times by far, were those spent in the presence of his adoring family and cherished friends.
He was the devoted father of the late Lisa A. Bravetti and the late Nick J. Bravetti, who is survived by his wife Debra Bravetti-Dumont of Norton. He was the dear brother of the late Manuel Camara, Americo "Mac" Camara, Jordan Camara, Sr. and Mary Camara. He is also survived by his loving 7 grandchildren, including Shane Bravetti, whom he raised, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, September 16th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 17th at 10:30 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power St, Norton. Burial with military honors will follow at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com