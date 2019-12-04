|
John J. Carty of Attleboro and Rockport, Massachusetts, died peacefully at home on November 30, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Born in Springfield in 1929 to James E. and Mary F. (Cullen) Carty, he graduated from Cathedral High School there. John served in the US Navy from 1947 to 1950 aboard the escort carrier USS Palau. He earned his BA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1953 and his MBA from Harvard University in 1955. He was Professor Emeritus at Stonehill College in Easton where he taught accounting in the Business Administration Department for 43 academic years, from 1963 to 2007, and served as Department Chair. He maintained his CPA certification in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and worked part-time for many years at Gamache, O'Brien & O'Neill in Attleboro. John served on the Attleboro School Committee for 14 years, including several years as Chairman, and for 26 years as Treasurer of the Board of Trustees of the Attleboro Public Library (1993-2019). He was a communicant at St. John the Evangelist Church and long-time member of the Serra Club of the Attleboros.
John was predeceased by his parents, his brother James Ambrose Carty and wife H. Joyce (Moore), and his aunt Mary J. (Mae) Carty, who helped raise John and Ambrose after the death of their mother, all of Springfield. He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 61 years, Anne (Lyons), and their children Mary Jane Brown and husband Brian of Hamilton, Anna (Nancy) Chermak and husband Rob of Biddeford, Maine, James (Commander, USN, retired) and wife Julia of Winchester, Virginia, and John Francis and wife Zhen of Needham. He is survived by seven grandchildren who were an endless source of pride and joy, Anna (Gillis) Jackson and her husband Dwight, Dylan Gillis, Owen Gillis, Elizabeth Carty, Thomas Carty, Margaret Brown, and Luke Carty, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro, with visitation at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., from 9-10:30 a.m. that morning. Interment will take place on Friday, December 6, at noon at Calvary Cemetery, 151 Eastern Avenue, Gloucester, MA. Friends and family are kindly invited.
Memorial donations in his name to the Friends of the Attleboro Public Library (APLFriends.org or 74 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703) or The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette (LaSaletteAttleboroShrine.org or 947 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703) would be a generous and much appreciated way to honor John and advance work that was important to him.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019