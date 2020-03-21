|
|
John James Joseph McDermott. 77, of Attleboro passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Veronica (Pagliaro) McDermott of Attleboro.
Born on November 9, 1942 in Yonkers, New York to the late John B. and Marie (Williams) McDermott. He was born and raised in the Tri-State area eventually making his forever home in Attleboro.
John earned a Master's Degree in Chemistry and worked as a rubber chemist for the Armstrong Rubber Company in New Haven, CT, General Electric in CT, Cornishwire, Williamstown, MA and retired from Tenor Apex, Pawtucket, RI after many years.
He was a longtime parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in South Attleboro, where he was a CCD teacher for many years, a Lector and a volunteer for the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Christina McDermott and her partner Carol Gedman of Attleboro; three sons, John C. McDermott and wife Christina of Attleboro; Ronan McDermott and wife Karen of Douglas James McDermott and wife Wendy of Billerica; his grandchildren Liam, Chloe, Madelyn, Lucas, Bretton and Devyn; a sister Donna Perry of Florida and five nephews.
John was predeceased by his sister Trudi Reid.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the care given to John at Attleboro Healthcare. The ongoing love, respect and care of John will always be appreciated. Also, a special thank you to the St. Theresa's Church family for their unwavering support of John.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send John's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020