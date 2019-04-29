Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 John Joseph Dei

1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers John Joseph Dei, 69



John Joseph Dei, 69, of Mansfield, MA, passed away peacefully due to complications from heart disease on Friday, April 26, 2019, while at home surrounded by his cherished family. He was the beloved husband of Maureen E. (Faria) Dei, to whom he was married on August 12, 1972.



Born on September 8, 1949 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Americo "Hucky" Dei Sr., and the late Sylvia "Celia" (Restaino) Dei.



A graduate of Bishop Feehan High School, he received his Bachelor's Degree from Curry College and his Master's Degree from Rhode Island College. John worked as a Guidance Counselor for the Mansfield Public Schools for thirty-one years before retiring in 2007. He was recognized as a person who had an innate ability to connect with people, particularly those in need. John made a positive impact on generations of students who he nurtured during his professional tenure. John had a special relationship with those at the Qualters Middle School that continued to the present day.



John was a well-liked, lifelong resident of Mansfield. A gentle and approachable man, he was a good friend to all. He never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need.



He undertook a number of building projects in his town, including his family's home in Mansfield, as well as a vacation cottage in Dennis, MA.



He cherished his childhood memories of time spent fishing and camping with family at Nauset Beach on Cape Cod. In later years, John enjoyed vacations on the Maine coast. His interests included fishing, reading, and going to the movies. He loved making small woodworking projects for his grandchildren.



An enthusiastic Patriots fan, on Sundays during football season John could always be found watching the game with friends and family. While able, he religiously did morning walks through town and could often be found contentedly working around the house. More than anything, John deeply loved his family and spending time with them, especially with his grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, Maureen, he leaves his loving and much loved children: Jason J. Dei and his wife, Melissa S. (Smith) Dei, of Hebron, CT; Benjamin J. Dei and his wife, Kerry M. (Metelski) Dei, of Rowley, MA; and Nicholas P. Dei and his wife, Erica (Guimaraes) Dei, of Carlsbad, CA. John was the proud and adoring grandfather of Danika J. Dei, Gianna C. Dei, Violet M. Dei, Delia M. Dei, Domenic G. Dei, and Giordano G. Dei. He was the dear brother of Americo Dei Jr., and his wife, Denise Dei, of North Attleboro, MA; Patricia Parrillo and her companion, Jerry Cleary, of South Dennis, MA; Paul Dei and his wife, Cecelia Dei, of Charlestown, RI; and Ronald Dei of Mansfield, MA. He was the loving son-in-law of Francis X. Faria of Mansfield, MA, and the late Laura P. (Palladino) Faria. John leaves numerous nieces and nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember John by gathering for a Visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, North Attleboro.



Burial services will be private.



The family would like to acknowledge with thanks the exceptional care received by the warm and caring staff of doctors and nurses. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to the Tufts Medical Center Trust, (800 Washington St., Box 231, Boston, MA 02111).



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices