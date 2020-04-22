|
|
John "Jack" Joseph Morton, 89, of Wrentham died peacefully on April 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband for close to 60 years of the late Alice Morton (Cross).
Born January 20, 1931 in Boston, he was the son of the late William Morton and Dorothy (Hurley) Morton. Jack went from high school into the Marines, where he served proudly in Korea. He resided in Wrentham for the last 50 years. He is survived by his daughter Ann and her husband Ed Pericolo of Wrentham, his son John and wife Linda of Plainville, and his daughter Gail Dingilian of New York City. Jack also had 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Jack is the brother of Thomas of Dorchester and Audrey Russell of Hyde Park. He is predeceased by his sister Dorothy, and brothers William and Herbert (James).
Jack had a long career at the First National Bank of Boston where he was the managing director of the Trading Department. He was a Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange's Institutional Traders Advisory Committee and a member of the Board of Governors of the Boston Stock Exchange, and had the opportunity to testify before Congress regarding Stock Market Reform.
However, his true love was spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren. He could often be found working in his yard, which he enjoyed immensely. He was loved and will be missed by all.
Private services will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020