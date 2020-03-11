|
|
John Leo Wills, age 78 of East Lansing, Michigan, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts on December 24, 1941 to John and Helen (Harris) Wills. John was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marlene Fiske. He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy;" brother, Bradford (Marianne); sisters, Cathy (John) Bearce, Lorraine (Dan) Savasta; and several nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Mansfield High School and Northeastern University in Boston in 1965 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired after 45 years of engineering service from Ebasco Services.
John was a team builder with a particular gift in conflict resolution. He was often asked to lend his skill set to difficult projects in the nuclear and conventional power industry. John left his legacy in international projects. He was recognized at the highest level for his competence and his key sense for the human experience.
Exposure to international projects led to a lifelong love for travel and cultural exploration. While at home, John enjoyed golfing and fishing and was committed to his community through service and volunteerism.
In addition to their love for travel, John and Sandy shared almost 45 years of marriage - a journey which they both cherished.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 955 Alton Rd., East Lansing, Mich., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Fr. Gary Koenigsknecht will officiate.
Final resting place will be in Springbrook Cemetery in Mansfield, MA.
Memorials may be made to the , 2469 Woodlake Circle, Suite 100, Okemos, MI 48864 or American Diabetes Association, 20700 Civic Center Drive, #100, Southfield, MI 48076.
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Chapel, East Lansing.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020