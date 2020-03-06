|
|
HEALY, John P. of Plainville lived a glorious life of 88 years and passed away Monday, March 2nd surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in Norwood MA to the late John Healy and Edith (Hession) Healy. He was a proud resident of Plainville for over 30 years.
He was a US Navy Veteran, a merchant marine, and served in the Korean War. He worked for Polaroid for many years and eventually retired as a security guard. He enjoyed collecting things and spent many years attending the Plainville Senior center serving others and was known as the "Bread Man".
John is survived by his two daughters: Ruth Brightman and husband David Brightman and Charlene Butts and husband Noel Butts. Cherished grandfather of six grandchildren: Jennifer Hounshell and wife Danielle, Erin Salmon, Tom McHugh and wife Michelle, Danielle Keiser and husband Sam, Jessie Freitas, and Elizabeth Freitas. The light of his life and apple of his eye were his Great Grandchildren: Grace, Patrick, Kieran, Shay, Tristan, Bryce, and his 4 legged ones Lily, Zoey and Daisy whom never went without their treats. Also survived by his two sisters Fran Russell and Mary Healy and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 6:45pm on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St. Norwood, MA 02062. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private burial will be take place the following day.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's name to the Plainville Senior Center, 9 School Street, Plainville, MA 02762.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020