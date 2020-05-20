John P. Heinz, 58, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on May 14, 2020 in Brigham and Women ' s Hospital, Boston. He was the beloved husband of 29 years to Denise A. (Woodworth) Heinz. Born in Attleboro on November 9, 1961, he was a son of the late Robert Heinz, Sr. and Elizabeth A. (Logan) Heinz. Jack was a lifelong resident of Wrentham, residing in the Sheldonville section of town. He was a 1979 graduate of King Philip High School. Jack was a 38-year member of the Wrentham Fire Department as a call firefighter, assigned to Station 2. Jack worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for various local companies including R.E. Anderson, Atlantic Blasting Inc. and most recently for the Millis Public Schools transportation department. Jack enjoyed camping, vacationing in Mexico, maintaining his John Deere tractors and most importantly spending time with family and
friends " chilling-n-grilling" . H is sense of humor will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife Denise, John is survived by his son John Jr. (JP) and daughter Nicole both of Wrentham. His brothers Michael Sr and his wife Donna, Robert Jr. and his wife Karen and Timothy and his wife Jean, all of Wrentham. Fredric and Anita Woodworth of Plainville, Rick and AnnMarie Woodworth of Pennsylvania and Brian and MaryJo Woodworth of Utah. (in-laws). Nephew Michael Jr., nieces Alli, Holly, Abby, and Erin and many cousins.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020. If you wish to pay your respects to the family, please join the Rolling Tribute following the graveside service. Please meet members of The Wrentham Fire Department at Amber Drive, Wrentham, second entrance, at 11:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 20, 2020.