Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martha's Church
227 South St.
Plainville, MA
John P. Ippolito


1940 - 2019
NORTH ATTLEBORO – John P. Ippolito, 78, of Church St., formerly of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Season's Hospice and Palliative Care in Milton, MA. He was the beloved husband of Betty (Taffe) Ippolito.

Born on October 5, 1940 in Attleboro he was the son of the late Ceasar and Jean (Fontana) Ippolito.

He lived in North Attleboro for over 30 years

John graduated from Plainville Elementary School and King Philip Regional High School and was also a graduate of the Massachusetts School of Barbering in Boston.

John was employed as a barber in Plainville and North Attleboro and worked in places like the Foxboro Raceway, Englehard and Owen Illinois.

He was a dedicated member of the Elks Club, The Masons and the Wrentham Sportsman Club. John loved fishing but especially loved his dog LuLu.

He is survived by his two children: John Ippolito, Jr., Laura Walls and her husband John. His cherished grandchildren: Olivia Ippolito, Victoria Ippolito, Joseph Walls, Kristen Walls, Sarah Walls, Rebecca Walls, and Ruby Walls. His adored great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Walls and Mark Walls. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his daughter Joyce E. Ippolito and his sisters Frances Birch and Marilyn Darling.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10:30 in St. Martha's Church 227 South St. Plainville.

Burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or www.jimmyfund.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, North Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
