John "Jack" P. McGuire, Sr., 86, of Attleboro, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the
Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI following a period of declining health. He was the husband
of the late Rena M. (Irwin) McGuire who died in 1979.
Born in Boston, MA on July 19, 1934, he was a son of the late Joseph McGuire and the late
Augusta "Minnie" W. (Zinke) McGuire. Raised and educated in the City of Boston, Jack was a
1952 graduate of South Boston High School and attended Boston University.
Mr. McGuire was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict
era.
He was employed as a purchasing agent for several manufacturing companies prior to his
retirement.
A man of strong religious convictions, Mr. McGuire was a longtime communicant of the former
St. Mark Roman Catholic Church, now Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mark. He served
his church by volunteering as an altar server, eucharistic minister and sacristan. For his devotion
he was awarded the Marian Medal in 2006. Prior to becoming a communicant at St. Mark's
Church, he worshipped at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in
North Attleboro where he coached basketball for the Catholic Youth Organization during the
1960s and 1970s. He also served as a coach for the L.N.A.L.
He was a member of the Christian Family Movement and the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. McGuire resided in North Attleboro from 1963 – 1992 when he moved to the City of
Attleboro.
He leaves four sons: John P. McGuire, Jr. and his wife Patricia of North Attleboro; Dan McGuire
of Boston; Michael A. McGuire of Attleboro and Matthew J. McGuire and his partner Steve
Ouimette of North Attleboro; two grandchildren; Scott McGuire and Kyle McGuire both of
North Attleboro and extended family members, friends and fellow communicants to mourn his
loss.
He was the brother of the late Joseph McGuire, Donald McGuire, William McGuire, Robert
McGuire and Dorothy Hogan.
Visitation has been respectfully omitted. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's
Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's name may be
made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by visiting www.stjude.org
or by calling (888)
995-8266.
