John "Jack" P. McGuire, Sr., 86, of Attleboro, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at theMiriam Hospital in Providence, RI following a period of declining health. He was the husbandof the late Rena M. (Irwin) McGuire who died in 1979.Born in Boston, MA on July 19, 1934, he was a son of the late Joseph McGuire and the lateAugusta "Minnie" W. (Zinke) McGuire. Raised and educated in the City of Boston, Jack was a1952 graduate of South Boston High School and attended Boston University.Mr. McGuire was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflictera.He was employed as a purchasing agent for several manufacturing companies prior to hisretirement.A man of strong religious convictions, Mr. McGuire was a longtime communicant of the formerSt. Mark Roman Catholic Church, now Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mark. He servedhis church by volunteering as an altar server, eucharistic minister and sacristan. For his devotionhe was awarded the Marian Medal in 2006. Prior to becoming a communicant at St. Mark'sChurch, he worshipped at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church inNorth Attleboro where he coached basketball for the Catholic Youth Organization during the1960s and 1970s. He also served as a coach for the L.N.A.L.He was a member of the Christian Family Movement and the Knights of Columbus.Mr. McGuire resided in North Attleboro from 1963 – 1992 when he moved to the City ofAttleboro.He leaves four sons: John P. McGuire, Jr. and his wife Patricia of North Attleboro; Dan McGuireof Boston; Michael A. McGuire of Attleboro and Matthew J. McGuire and his partner SteveOuimette of North Attleboro; two grandchildren; Scott McGuire and Kyle McGuire both ofNorth Attleboro and extended family members, friends and fellow communicants to mourn hisloss.He was the brother of the late Joseph McGuire, Donald McGuire, William McGuire, RobertMcGuire and Dorothy Hogan.Visitation has been respectfully omitted. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary'sCemetery, Attleboro Falls.As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's name may bemade to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org or by calling (888)995-8266.For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit anonline guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 CommonwealthAvenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200