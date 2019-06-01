|
John R. Riley 83 Wellesley passed peacefully at home surrounded by family May 28, 2019. Born December 16, 1935 Troy, NY, to the late James M. and Blanche (Peterson) Riley. He is survived by loving wife Anna-Mary (Howe) Riley, Wellesley whom he married on July 4, 1959, and his eight children: John (Maureen) Riley, Natick; James (Joanne) Riley, Norton; Rev. Edward Riley, Brighton; George Riley, Framingham; Kathleen (James) Burke, Hopkinton; Jane (Tim) Rose, Natick; Mary (Thomas) Nolan, Framingham; Margaret/Meg (George) Gaughan, Hopkinton and 31 grandchildren: Kathryn (Kate), Rebecca, Caroline Riley, Natick; Elizabeth, Theresa Riley, Norton; Kelli, MaryLauren, Caleb, Anna Burke, Hopkinton; Timothy, Joseph, Shannon, Mark, Cecilia, Gabrielle, Eileen, Bernadette, Michaela, John Rose, Natick; Terence (TJ), Charles, Emmaline, Edward (Ted), Angela, Murielle Nolan, Framingham; Brian, Marguerite (Maggie), Andrew, Matthew, Katelyn, Christina Gaughan, Hopkinton; and his sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Pallotolo, Colonie, NY, Ann Marie Riley Watervliet, NY; and sisters-in-law, Anna Riley Troy, NY; Jane (Ed) Connor, Albany, NY; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James and Blanche Riley, John was predeceased by his granddaughter, Veronica Rose; his brothers James Riley; George Riley and his wife, Zelda; Thomas Riley and his wife, Dottie; and Vincent Riley; and his nephews, Scott and Jeffrey Matthews.
Deceased's funeral arrangements: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:30am St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, MA. Visiting hours Sunday, June 2, 2019 3:00pm to 7:00pm, also at St. John Church. Burial St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Johns Seminary, 127 Lake Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Arrangements by Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA. www.burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 1, 2019