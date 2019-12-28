|
John Robert Przybyla, 86, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the husband of the late Sheila O'Neil Doyle.
Born on October 23, 1933 in Pawtucket, RI, he was a son of the late John and Mary Rose (Wnuk) Przybyla.
John was a 1955 graduate of University of Rhode Island and proudly served as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve.
John was the owner of the Little Tree Nursery in Seekonk. He was an antique car enthusiast and nature lover.
John is survived by his sister Joan Przybyla Wilson and her husband Robert of Weston; his sister-in-law, Erin Christian and her husband Todd of Florida; his longtime companion Sandi Tierney; his nieces Ellen Christian-Reid of Connecticut and Elysabeth Derr and husband Michael of Rhode Island; his nephews Elson (Chip) Christian and wife Ewa of Florida, and Justin Przybyla Wilson and his wife Valerie Fernando of Asheville, NC; and several great nieces.
Private funeral services were held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter, Box 592, Attleboro, MA 02703 or Fund for Nature, Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.
For directions or to send John's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019