Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193

John Robert Przybyla


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Robert Przybyla Notice
John Robert Przybyla, 86, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the husband of the late Sheila O'Neil Doyle.

Born on October 23, 1933 in Pawtucket, RI, he was a son of the late John and Mary Rose (Wnuk) Przybyla.
John was a 1955 graduate of University of Rhode Island and proudly served as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve.
John was the owner of the Little Tree Nursery in Seekonk. He was an antique car enthusiast and nature lover.

John is survived by his sister Joan Przybyla Wilson and her husband Robert of Weston; his sister-in-law, Erin Christian and her husband Todd of Florida; his longtime companion Sandi Tierney; his nieces Ellen Christian-Reid of Connecticut and Elysabeth Derr and husband Michael of Rhode Island; his nephews Elson (Chip) Christian and wife Ewa of Florida, and Justin Przybyla Wilson and his wife Valerie Fernando of Asheville, NC; and several great nieces.

Private funeral services were held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter, Box 592, Attleboro, MA 02703 or Fund for Nature, Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.
For directions or to send John's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -